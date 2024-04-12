Sprunger Stands Out

Ten years ago, I served as Past President of the Flathead Area Young Professionals. That year an entirely new board was elected, and populated with several poised, enthusiastic and determined young women. Each one has since gone on to genuinely successful endeavors, almost all as local business owners.



Even among that impressive group, Courtenay Sprunger stood out. Over the years since, through multiple local gatherings, and the occasional coffee, I was able to stay in touch with someone I absolutely knew would make a difference.



Ten years on, she exudes the same poise and determined spirit in everything she does, only on a larger stage and scale. Courtenay’s “everything” is a lot. Wherever I look to plug in to our local community, it seems like she is there too, already invested, already making that difference.



Her record as a freshman Representative is stunning. Personally, though, I’m not surprised. This is what poise and determination do.



As an executive for a global manufacturing business headquartered here, I know very well the challenges we face in the valley and in the state. I need to believe our elected decision-makers can operate with open ears and a level head. With poise and determination.



Representative Sprunger is every bit that kind of elected decision-maker.

John Ghekiere

Kalispell