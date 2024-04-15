Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $925,000

Kila

Where: 1280 Wild Bill Rd.

Price: $925,000

What: Four-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 2,280

This stunning single-level home sits on 20 beautifully timbered acres. It features an open floor plan, 10-foot ceilings, hardwood floors, granite counters and custom cabinets. It also has a stamped-concrete deck, custom fire pit and huge garage with oversized doors. Chuck Olson Real Estate

MLS Number: 30011018

Lakeside

Where: 600 Grayling Rd.

Price: $918,900

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 3,021

This stunning new home on a large lot is located in the well-established Spurwing subdivision and features an open floor plan with high-end finishes throughout. It has a propane furnace and fireplace, stainless steel appliances, butler’s pantry and large bonus room. Montana Real Estate Associates

MLS Number: 30004478

Kalispell

Where: 92 Running Deer Tr.

Price: $929,000

What: Four-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 2,420

Located in the Glacier Ranch community on a 0.63-acre lot, this home offers luxurious living in the heart of the valley. It features vaulted ceilings, a rock fireplace, granite counters and circle-sawn fir flooring. The home also has a large kitchen island, jetted tub and tile shower. Western Brokers

MLS Number: 30021089

Somers

Where: 547 Cramer Creek Rd.

Price: $935,000

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 1,843

This home sits on 5.6 acres of land and features gorgeous views of Flathead Lake and the Swan Mountains. It has an open floor plan with large picture windows and a private apartment with its own entrance on the bottom floor. The property also includes a newly built shop. Fathom Realty

MLS Number: 30012412

