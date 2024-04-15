Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $925,000

Kila
Where: 1280 Wild Bill Rd.
Price: $925,000
What: Four-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 2,280
This stunning single-level home sits on 20 beautifully timbered acres. It features an open floor plan, 10-foot ceilings, hardwood floors, granite counters and custom cabinets. It also has a stamped-concrete deck, custom fire pit and huge garage with oversized doors. Chuck Olson Real Estate
MLS Number: 30011018
Lakeside
Where: 600 Grayling Rd.
Price: $918,900
What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 3,021
This stunning new home on a large lot is located in the well-established Spurwing subdivision and features an open floor plan with high-end finishes throughout. It has a propane furnace and fireplace, stainless steel appliances, butler’s pantry and large bonus room. Montana Real Estate Associates
MLS Number: 30004478
Kalispell
Where: 92 Running Deer Tr.
Price: $929,000
What: Four-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 2,420
Located in the Glacier Ranch community on a 0.63-acre lot, this home offers luxurious living in the heart of the valley. It features vaulted ceilings, a rock fireplace, granite counters and circle-sawn fir flooring. The home also has a large kitchen island, jetted tub and tile shower. Western Brokers
MLS Number: 30021089
Somers
Where: 547 Cramer Creek Rd.
Price: $935,000
What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 1,843
This home sits on 5.6 acres of land and features gorgeous views of Flathead Lake and the Swan Mountains. It has an open floor plan with large picture windows and a private apartment with its own entrance on the bottom floor. The property also includes a newly built shop. Fathom Realty
MLS Number: 30012412
Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].