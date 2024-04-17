Support SB 442

Last April, I got out along the Flathead River in April to help clean up a Fishing Access Site. Throughout the year, you’ll find me using country roads to access a variety of public land – from state parks to trailheads to more fishing access sites. In fact, you’ll find me at another Fishing Access Site for another clean up just a few weeks from now.



I live in Flathead County, but it’s rural country roads that take me to the places that make my Montana life full. Senate Bill 442 allocates state funding to these things I value (rural roads and public lands), plus other critical services I support, such as veterans and mental health services. It doesn’t bother me in the least that this means my tax dollars will be supporting roads and public lands in Sanders and Lincoln Counties, in addition to Flathead County.



Passage of Senate Bill 442 will keep the reasons why I have chosen to live in Montana intact. This is the last week for our Senators to return their veto override. Nothing has changed since this bill overwhelmingly passed both houses last spring. Let’s make this bill law. Northwest Montana legislators, vote for the override.

Sheila Johnson

Kalispell