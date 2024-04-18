fbpx
Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Thursday, March 7, 2024

Cat Attack

11:26 a.m. A man woke up to find a sex toy in his front yard, which his wife threw away.

1:08 p.m. A young boy was walking around a parking lot hitting cars with a branch.

2:04 p.m. An erratic driver drove over several lawns.

3:34 p.m. A man lying on the sidewalk was doing just fine.

4:08 p.m. Four teenagers on bikes were throwing things at passing cars.

5:53 p.m. A naked toddler was playing on their rocking horse in their yard and the parents were not concerned about it.

6:45 p.m. Someone called 911 to report that someone broke into their house and attacked their cat.

7:53 p.m. Someone called dispatch upset that it wasn’t illegal in Montana to carry a gun around while out on a walk.

10:12 p.m. Two youths kicked down the door of an apartment to liberate their friend, who was grounded.

10:22 p.m. Someone called about a “wolf dog” roaming Kalispell and setting off all the neighborhood dogs. This was at least the fifth call about the same dog.

