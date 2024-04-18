Free Wheels

fbpx
Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Saturday, March 9, 2024

12:22 a.m. Some Kalispell residents were disturbing their neighbors with loud music.

4:10 a.m. Two cars were drag racing through a neighborhood.

11:46 a.m. A man and his 10 hounds were blocking a road, trying to stop speeders.

12:45 p.m. Someone found an injured eagle lying in a ditch near Whitefish.

2:42 p.m. The only employee at a souvenir shop walked off the job mid-shift, leaving customers to man the register and shut down the business.

5:11 p.m. A car was left near Bigfork with a note saying “free take it” with the keys in the ignition.

5:45 p.m. An attempted theft was thwarted by a passerby.

5:45 p.m. A woman didn’t know how to deal with a deer that had gotten trapped in her backyard.

6:59 p.m. Someone phoned in their concern that people were removing things from an empty house. They turned out to be former tenants moving out of the property.

8:49 p.m. A bunch of youths were doing burnouts in the parking lot of a big box store.

8:54 p.m. Some kids got in trouble for shooting nerf guns at a passing car.

