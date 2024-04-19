Bloody Hands

12:13 a.m. A driver took out a neighbor’s white picket fence.

3:11 a.m. Two boys were throwing rocks at a parked car.

11:52 a.m. Two drivers got in a fistfight after crashing into each other.

1:42 p.m. Someone reported seeing bloody handprints on the window of a house. An officer responded to the scene and learned they were just fake handprints.

4:42 p.m. A man told officers he was going to shoot the next dog that peed on his porch.

5:42 p.m. A caller reported that their ex-partner’s dog killed some chickens, a rooster, and some geese.

6:47 p.m. Three cars parked at the mall had alarms going off simultaneously.