Small-car Sized Large Boulder

8:10 a.m. Several kayaks were stolen from a storage unit.

8:55 p.m. Someone stole a laptop and a backpack full of stuffed animals from an unlocked car.

9:04 p.m. A homeowner was sick of getting ding dong ditched.

11:05 a.m. A “deranged dog” kept barking at the mailman.

4:00 p.m. A woman, who said she worked for the FBI, thought someone was blocking her phone to stop her from giving her employer updates.

5:02 p.m. A woman accused the sheriff’s department of “freezing her car” so her keys wouldn’t work.

7:18 p.m. A man stole some saw blades and drill bits from a home improvement store by stuffing them down his pants.

8:19 p.m. Someone threw an orange out the window of a moving car and broke a passing car’s headlight.

9:08 p.m. Someone reported a large boulder “half the size of a small car” was blocking a road.