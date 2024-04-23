Support Regier for Senate District 5

I am writing to share my enthusiastic support for Matt Regier for Senate District 5. I have had the opportunity to serve with Matt during my four terms in the Montana House of Representatives; and for the last two years as House Majority Leader, I had the honor to be part of the leadership team serving with Speaker Matt Regier. For the last gight years, I have observed that Matt is highly principled and steadfast in his desire to serve the citizens of Montana to the best of his ability. He is honest, sincere and committed to his faith, his family and our great state. While serving as Speaker of the House, Matt met every challenge (and there were many), with strength and integrity. Matt always sought out and valued input from others, listened intently and led with courage regardless of how difficult that might have been. The voters of Senate District 5 can be assured that Speaker Matt Regier is the best candidate on the ballot, and he will continue to serve them with honor.

Rep. Sue Vinton

R-Billings