Free Spirited Kitty

7:52 a.m. A safe with the door ripped off was left on the side of an intersection in Columbia Falls.

9:05 a.m. A concerned citizen called 911 when she watched a horse try, and fail, to stand up. She asked if she could break down the gate to help it but was advised to let animal control handle it.

11:08 a.m. Animal control informed a caller that missing cats are treated as “free spirits” and they can’t do anything about them.

2:42 p.m. Animal control was having difficulty catching a large wolf-like dog that had been roaming a Kalispell neighborhood for more than a week.

2:51 p.m. Several juvenile pranksters kept repeatedly calling a fast food restaurant and harassing the workers.

3:26 p.m. Someone felt uncomfortable that the St. Patrick’s Day parade was being led by camouflaged men with guns.

6:18 p.m. A concerned neighbor wanted 911 to instruct kids to wear helmets when racing their motorcycles through the neighborhood.