Free Spirited Kitty

7:52 a.m. A safe with the door ripped off was left on the side of an intersection in Columbia Falls.
9:05 a.m. A concerned citizen called 911 when she watched a horse try, and fail, to stand up. She asked if she could break down the gate to help it but was advised to let animal control handle it.
11:08 a.m. Animal control informed a caller that missing cats are treated as “free spirits” and they can’t do anything about them.
2:42 p.m. Animal control was having difficulty catching a large wolf-like dog that had been roaming a Kalispell neighborhood for more than a week.
2:51 p.m. Several juvenile pranksters kept repeatedly calling a fast food restaurant and harassing the workers.
3:26 p.m. Someone felt uncomfortable that the St. Patrick’s Day parade was being led by camouflaged men with guns.
6:18 p.m. A concerned neighbor wanted 911 to instruct kids to wear helmets when racing their motorcycles through the neighborhood.
6:42 p.m. A caller told dispatch he did not have an emergency at the moment, but was pretty sure he would later that night because his neighbors were going to try and take over his house.