Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $700,000

Kalispell

Where: 114 Northern Lights Blvd.

Price: $675,000

What: Four-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 3,000

Pride of ownership is obvious throughout this beautiful home located in an established neighborhood. Updates include the kitchen/dining areas, bathrooms, flooring and interior paint. The home has a two-car garage, and the fenced backyard has a great patio, deck and fire pit. Kelly Right Real Estate

MLS Number: 30021529

Whitefish

Where: 324 Park Ave.

Price: $690,000

What: Two-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,536

This home is located in a great neighborhood just blocks from downtown Whitefish and has a nice front deck and backyard patio. It also has a spacious basement and detached garage built in 2011. Close to schools and playgrounds. Ibex Real Estate

MLS Number: 30021047

Whitefish

Where: 231 Goat Tr.

Price: $675,000

What: Two-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,536

This custom home sits on a half-acre hillside lot and has some of the best views in Happy Valley. It includes hardwood floors, custom wood trim and a butcher block countertop. There is also a high-efficiency wood stove, thermal windows throughout, wrap-around deck and a hot tub. National Parks Realty

MLS Number: 30019248

Marion

Where: 3117 Hubbart Dam Rd.

Price: $699,000

What: Two-bedroom, one-bath home

Square Feet: 1,582

Nestled on 18.38 acres, this off-grid residence is a chance of a lifetime to connect with nature and experience outdoor adventures. The property features a handcrafted log home and a cozy two-bedroom hunting cabin. A seasonal creek meanders through the land, which also includes your own private valley. RE/MAX Whitefish

MLS Number: 30015066

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].