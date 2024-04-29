Our Senators Choose Corporate and Foreign Interests Over Their Constituents

This week Montana Senators Jon Tester and Steve Daines voted to spend an additional $95 billion dollars on wars in Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan. $95 billion dollars that will need to be borrowed and inflated. $95 billion dollars that our kids will have to pay off. And, worst of all, $95 billion dollars that will kill thousands of people in unnecessary wars that could have been averted by a competent president.

I worked for Congress and have seen how this story plays out. People like Jon Tester and Steve Daines go to Washington with good intentions. They are not bad men, but the corrupt lobbyists and political sycophants on Capitol Hill eventually convince even the strongest men to choose corporate and foreign interests over their constituents.

Since we don’t have term limits, the only solution when our representatives have been corrupted is to defeat them electorally. To that end, I will be voting against Senator Tester this fall and against Senator Daines in 2026.



Marcus Esmay

Whitefish