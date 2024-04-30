fbpx
Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Wednesday, March 20, 2024

He’s a Gold Digger

By

6:55 a.m. A mountain lion was walking toward the Kalispell mall.

7:51 a.m. A man was upset that someone threw something at his car, but he didn’t know what was thrown and it hadn’t caused any damage.

3:43 p.m. A baby was seen running down the street, chased by his parents.

4:18 p.m. A man left his keys in his truck while he ran into a store and returned to find his keys had been stolen.

5:29 p.m. Some drivers headed down a hill seemed to be going “faster than is necessary.”

6:07 p.m. A local inmate was upset that his old roommate had cleared out his bank account while he was in jail, even though he said she could use his bank card.

7:09 p.m. Some teenagers prank called 911.

8:19 p.m. A man was walking down the side of the road with a metal detector looking for gold.

8:54 p.m. The director of a local church was upset that some young adults were having a loud party at a house near the church.

See All Police Blotter

Support independent journalism.

The Flathead Beacon will always be free, but quality community journalism is expensive to produce. Your support makes our reporting possible. Please consider a one-time or recurring gift to help sustain local independent journalism in northwest Montana. By joining the Editor’s Club and signing up for a recurring contribution, you will receive a custom-designed Glacier National Park print, as well as other exciting perks.

Every donation is injected straight into the newsroom.

Support Our Work