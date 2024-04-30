He’s a Gold Digger

6:55 a.m. A mountain lion was walking toward the Kalispell mall.

7:51 a.m. A man was upset that someone threw something at his car, but he didn’t know what was thrown and it hadn’t caused any damage.

3:43 p.m. A baby was seen running down the street, chased by his parents.

4:18 p.m. A man left his keys in his truck while he ran into a store and returned to find his keys had been stolen.

5:29 p.m. Some drivers headed down a hill seemed to be going “faster than is necessary.”

6:07 p.m. A local inmate was upset that his old roommate had cleared out his bank account while he was in jail, even though he said she could use his bank card.

7:09 p.m. Some teenagers prank called 911.

8:19 p.m. A man was walking down the side of the road with a metal detector looking for gold.