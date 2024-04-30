The 2024 Construction Issue

Flathead Construction Chugs Along Despite Economic Challenges

Building remains strong in the Flathead Valley, even as projects continue to fall behind schedule while developers navigate high interest rates, expensive construction costs and labor shortages

Three years ago when local developer Mick Ruis unveiled his new project at the former CHS grain elevator property on Center Street and Fifth Street West in downtown Kalispell, he envisioned more than 200 residential units surrounding a restaurant he planned to perch on top of the historic 100-foot grain silo along the Parkline Trail.

West Reserve Drive in Kalispell on March 16, 2021. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Crews to Begin West Reserve Drive Construction in Kalispell this Summer

The Montana Department of Transportation is working on a slate of new projects this year as crews work to update infrastructure to meet the Flathead Valley’s growth

As summer approaches in the Flathead Valley and crews begin road construction on the region’s highways and byways, the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) is gearing up for another busy season, including the five-lane improvement project for West Reserve Drive in Kalispell.

Ask the Expert: Montana Contractors Association Executive Director David Smith

The construction industry expert answers questions about the workforce shortage, supply chain disruptions and outdated infrastructure

As executive director of the Montana Contractors Association, David Smith works with contractors across the state on heavy civil construction, water treatment infrastructure and commercial projects, which in recent years have been beset by a range of economic challenges. Even as the tight workforce, high interest rates and a rising cost of construction continue to pose complications for his members, causing a backlog of projects, Smith said contractors are finding creative solutions.

This Month’s Market Metrics

Gas Prices (April 29)

California (highest) – $5.36/gal | Mississippi (lowest) – $3.04/gal | Montana – $3.53/gal

Glacier Park International Airport Passenger Stats (March)

Departures 2024 31,868 | 2023 30,880 Arrivals 2024 31,978 | 2023 28580

Unemployment Rates (March)

U.S. 3.8% | Montana 3.3% | Flathead County 4.3%

Flathead County Residential Sales (March)

2024 120 | 2023 114 | 2022 141 | 2021 236

Financial Corner: Financial Literacy is Important for Everyone

If you feel that you are lacking somewhat in any of the key financial management areas mentioned above, you can always educate yourself by reading or talking to people knowledgeable in these subjects

April is National Financial Literacy Month — a good reminder that all of us can benefit from boosting our financial knowledge. But what is financial literacy? There’s no one single definition, but the term certainly covers these areas.

