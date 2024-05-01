Who Let Them Cows Out?

1:11 a.m. Three teenagers were unsuccessful in their attempt to steal alcohol from the grocery store.
1:30 a.m. A driver was unsure how to treat a blinking red light at an intersection.
2:41 a.m. Several cows wandered out of their pasture.
8:26 a.m. Several huskies were chasing some horses around their pasture.
12:34 p.m. A man visited a pharmacy to ask if the pharmacist could test the clear plastic bag of “probiotic” he’d bought on the street to see what it was.
2:25 p.m. Some high schoolers were destroying a chair in the middle of the road.
8:01 p.m. A local resident was upset that his neighbor had hung a noose from the tree in their front yard. Officers visited the house and found a well-built rope swing.