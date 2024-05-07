2024 School Election Results

School districts across northwest Montana held elections on Tuesday in which voters decided on school board trustees, bonds and levies. Below are the unofficial results for local school district elections. Results will not become official until they are canvassed by the school board at an upcoming meeting. This story will be updated as results come in.

Helena Flats School District #15

Helena Flats voters reelected incumbent Kevin Fritz and elected new trustee Chris Parson to the school board to serve three-year terms.

Results:

Stephanie Brown (118)

Brian Ek (103)

Kevin Fritz (215)

Amanda Keeland (99)

Chris Parson (140)

Write-in votes (9)

Kila School District #20

Kila voters overwhelmingly rejected a bond to expand the rural elementary and middle school campus.

Results:

Yes (103)

No (516)

Smith Valley School District #89

Smith Valley voters rejected a bond to reconstruct a school building that was found to have mold and asbestos.

Results:

Yes (239)

No (361)

Swan River School District #4

Swan River voters elected Linda Stewart and Curtis Wisman to serve three-year terms on the school board.

Results:

Linda Stewart (170)

Curtis Wisman (145)

Josh Turner (143)

Marcus Burleson (115)

Ballots returned undeliverable (31)

Spoiled ballots (3)

Whitefish School District #44

Whitefish voters approved a $108,337 permanent levy to fund teacher and staff salaries in the district.

Results: