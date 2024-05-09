Egg Retaliation

3:55 a.m. Some youths were spotted smashing fences.

7:35 a.m. A driver took out two deer in one crash.

8:42 a.m. A newspaper deliverer broke a window.

10:57 a.m. A woman asked law enforcement to intervene with a neighbor that she caught looking vaguely in her direction more than once.

1:04 p.m. A man couldn’t get his ex-girlfriend to stop texting him even though he’d ended things when his wife found out about them.

1:11 p.m. Someone called 911 asked about borrowing a trap to deal with a stray cat.

1:22 p.m. The person called back and said they no longer needed a cat trap.

1:28 p.m. A fired employee threatened to do burnouts in the parking lot and graffiti their old office.

1:59 p.m. Someone called 911, admitted she’d been egging cars the previous night, and was upset that the occupant of one of the egged cars got out and started kicking her truck in retaliation.