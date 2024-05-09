fbpx
Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Wednesday, March 27, 2024

Egg Retaliation

By

3:55 a.m. Some youths were spotted smashing fences.

7:35 a.m. A driver took out two deer in one crash.

8:42 a.m. A newspaper deliverer broke a window.

10:57 a.m. A woman asked law enforcement to intervene with a neighbor that she caught looking vaguely in her direction more than once.

1:04 p.m. A man couldn’t get his ex-girlfriend to stop texting him even though he’d ended things when his wife found out about them.

1:11 p.m. Someone called 911 asked about borrowing a trap to deal with a stray cat.

1:22 p.m. The person called back and said they no longer needed a cat trap.

1:28 p.m. A fired employee threatened to do burnouts in the parking lot and graffiti their old office.

1:59 p.m. Someone called 911, admitted she’d been egging cars the previous night, and was upset that the occupant of one of the egged cars got out and started kicking her truck in retaliation.

3:59 p.m. A student driver was speeding through a residential neighborhood.

See All Police Blotter

Support independent journalism.

The Flathead Beacon will always be free, but quality community journalism is expensive to produce. Your support makes our reporting possible. Please consider a one-time or recurring gift to help sustain local independent journalism in northwest Montana. By joining the Editor’s Club and signing up for a recurring contribution, you will receive a custom-designed Glacier National Park print, as well as other exciting perks.

Every donation is injected straight into the newsroom.

Support Our Work