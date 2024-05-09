Kalispell Police Arrest Man for Alleged Kidnapping Attempt

Kalispell police on Wednesday night arrested 38-year-old Aaron Douglas Kupka who they say attempted to “physically pull” a 16-year-old boy into a vehicle at the Town Pump gas station located at the intersection of Cemetery Road and U.S. Highway 93.

According to a press release from the Kalispell Police Department, the incident began on May 8 at 10:19 p.m. when police were called to a physical disturbance in the gas station parking lot.

“Officers arrived and discovered that the reason for the altercation was due to a man attempting to physically pull a 16-year-old male into his vehicle, after what was described as an attempt to lure the teen,” the press release states.

After speaking with witnesses, officers arrested Kupka and transported him to the Flathead County Detention Center. He is being held on a felony count of kidnapping as well as a probation violation.

According to Flathead County District Court records, Kupka was charged in July 2022 with felony assault with a weapon for a gun-related incident at Midway Tavern in Flathead County. In that incident, Kupka pointed a shotgun at another man and made threats to patrons. In December 2022, Kupka pleaded guilty to a lesser felony offense of criminal endangerment and was given a three-year deferred imposition of sentence.

Kupka was still subject to the conditions of that sentence at the time of Wednesday’s alleged kidnapping attempt.

The case is under investigation and law enforcement has asked anyone who witnessed the incident to call (406) 758-7780 or email [email protected]. The case reference number is #2024-11146.