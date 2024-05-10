Do You Want Your Children to be Able to Afford Montana?

My great-great grandpa took the train from Kentucky to Whitefish in 1914, and we’ve been in Western Montana ever since. Our family is made of schoolteachers, railroaders, and lumber workers, and we always loved Montana because of its quiet beauty and its friendly people. But now those neighbors and us can barely afford to live here anymore.



I am so tired of Republican multimillionaires moving here from out of state, buying five mansions on Flathead and in Big Sky, then getting elected and saying “trust me – I care about lowering your housing prices!” I am talking about Jersey Gianforte and Transplant Tim Sheehy. These guys have raised our property taxes and housing prices through the roof, and now they want to sell public lands to the highest bidder. They make money off slowly kicking us out of Montana.



Jon Tester, Ryan Busse, and Monica Tranel are fighting to actually save our state from these powerful dark-money interests. Montana Democrats have lowered taxes for working families, protected our public lands, and fought for more affordable healthcare. If you want your children to afford Montana, I hope you join me in supporting Jon Tester, Ryan Busse, and Monica Tranel this November.

Rex Koenig

Whitefish