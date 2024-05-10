Take That, Chair!

8:39 a.m. A contractor accepted $75,000 to renovate a property and was never heard from again.
9:30 a.m. A dog, who has a history of attacking cats, escaped from its yard again.
10:45 a.m. Someone reported their upstairs neighbor was stomping loudly and yelled “There, can you hear that, b****?” A responding officer talked to the upstairs neighbor who said they’d knocked over a chair and the expletives were directed at the chair.
11:29 a.m. A caller wanted to let law enforcement know that their neighbor had slammed the door loudly.
6:29 p.m. A shoplifter made off with a hat.
9:13 p.m. Several teens were driving around egging other cars.
9:59 p.m. Someone thought it was suspicious that a porta potty was locked from the inside at this time of night.
10:17 p.m. Some youths were drag racing in West Valley.
10:37 p.m. The teens still had a supply of eggs and were continuing to pelt passing cars.