Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Wednesday, May 29, 2024

Take That, Chair!

By

8:39 a.m. A contractor accepted $75,000 to renovate a property and was never heard from again.

9:30 a.m. A dog, who has a history of attacking cats, escaped from its yard again.

10:45 a.m. Someone reported their upstairs neighbor was stomping loudly and yelled “There, can you hear that, b****?” A responding officer talked to the upstairs neighbor who said they’d knocked over a chair and the expletives were directed at the chair.

11:29 a.m. A caller wanted to let law enforcement know that their neighbor had slammed the door loudly.

6:29 p.m. A shoplifter made off with a hat.

9:13 p.m. Several teens were driving around egging other cars.

9:59 p.m. Someone thought it was suspicious that a porta potty was locked from the inside at this time of night.

10:17 p.m. Some youths were drag racing in West Valley.

10:37 p.m. The teens still had a supply of eggs and were continuing to pelt passing cars.

