It Made a Thunk

7:35 a.m. A driver took out two deer in one crash.

10:44 a.m. Someone was concerned when an unknown man parked in front their driveway, walked around their property, and then drove away.

1:04 p.m. Four teenagers were smoking in a hotel parking lot.

4:18 p.m. Two horses were running free south of Kalispell.

5:41 p.m. A Whitefish resident wasn’t sure if they’d hit a deer or a dog with their car.

7 p.m. A small husky was running down the middle of the highway.

8:37 p.m. Two youths ran into a gas station, grabbed two packs of beer and ran out.