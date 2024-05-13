fbpx
Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Tuesday, April 2, 2024

It Made a Thunk

By

7:35 a.m. A driver took out two deer in one crash.

10:44 a.m. Someone was concerned when an unknown man parked in front their driveway, walked around their property, and then drove away.

1:04 p.m. Four teenagers were smoking in a hotel parking lot.

4:18 p.m. Two horses were running free south of Kalispell.

5:41 p.m. A Whitefish resident wasn’t sure if they’d hit a deer or a dog with their car.

7 p.m. A small husky was running down the middle of the highway.

8:37 p.m. Two youths ran into a gas station, grabbed two packs of beer and ran out.

10:15 p.m. Several hot tub users were getting too rowdy.

