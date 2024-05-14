Hat Attack

12:03 a.m. Four men got into an altercation and one person’s hat was knocked off.

1:17 a.m. Someone in Columbia Falls fell victim to a $2,800 internet scam.

8:54 a.m. Someone called 911 very upset about a Facebook post they saw of a dog tied up outside of a local business that looked hungry and thirsty.

9:15 a.m. Someone called 911 to report a suspicious man who was “looking over his shoulder and acting odd.”

9:33 a.m. A former extremist was concerned about his stalkers.

10:26 a.m. A woman was concerned about her son’s girlfriend, who was standing naked in the yard.

12:05 p.m. A Canyon dweller reported that a pack of dogs was roaming around, attacking other dogs and leaving torn up puppy parts in nearby yards.

1:14 p.m. Someone accidentally dialed 911 while taking screenshots on their iPhone.

3:53 p.m. Drivers kept swerving dangerously to avoid hitting a large trash bag in the middle of the road.

6:13 p.m. A cat kept attacking the neighbor’s dog and peeing in the neighbor’s horse trough.

6:25 p.m. Someone thought it was odd that a man was carrying a tree in a pot down the road.