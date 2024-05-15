fbpx
Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Thursday, April 4, 2024

He Was a Sk8r Boi

9:36 a.m. A German shepherd took off running north of town.

10:32 a.m. A man was spotted chasing another man with a bat.

1 p.m. A man ended an argument with his significant other by skateboarding away in the middle of it.

1:03 p.m. Officers checked on a man lying in a ditch, who was reading his book and doing just fine.

1:50 p.m. Someone called dispatch to complain about “like 12 cars” that were parked in a way that made the road barely passable. An officer found only legally parked cars with “plenty of room to drive a semi through them.”

2:39 p.m. Someone trying to sell puppies in a curbside stand was having difficulty containing all of the animals.

4:22 p.m. A man playing fetch with his dog in the street accidentally threw a tennis ball at a passing car, which he claimed swerved and tried to hit him afterward.

6:41 p.m. Someone reported that their license plates had been stolen sometime during a road trip from Kalispell to California.

