Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Tuesday, April 16, 2024

Suspicious Politicking

12:11 a.m. Three people were throwing fireworks at passing cars.

8:18 a.m. A woman accidentally dialed 911, said “oops,” and hung up.

9:55 a.m. A police officer followed a rogue chihuahua through the streets of Kalispell until he watched it squeeze through a small hole in the fence to get back to its yard.

10:24 a.m. A Kalispell resident called to complain about the neighbor’s dog always defecating on people’s lawns. She said she knew it was one specific dog because “its feces is distinct.”

10:56 a.m. A man seen digging around a utility box turned out to be an employee of the utility company.

11:50 a.m. A Whitefish resident called 911 to report a suspicious conversation he had with a man walking around his neighborhood. The man in question was doing political canvassing.

3:12 p.m. Two dogs were running toward the bank.

3:13 p.m. A man pulled up the top of an electrical box and descended into an empty underground area, which a passerby thought was suspicious.

5:46 p.m. Someone called 911 because the man who always yells at passing cars through a bull horn was shouting “garbage.”

7:49 p.m. A man who suspected a waiter stole his phone while dining out later discovered his phone on the seat of his car.

7:53 p.m. Several kids were popping wheelies on their dirt bikes.

