Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Friday, April 19, 2024

Brief Runaway

By

8:23 a.m. A thief made off with a red lawn mower and some laundry detergent.

10:03 a.m. Two dogs were aggressively barking at a cat.

12:22 p.m. After a dog jumped up to get a treat and bit someone’s finger, the dog’s owner told a passerby she was going to shoot her dog.

1:50 p.m. A 7-year-old boy was upset about being sent to his room and said he was going to run away, which he did for about 30 minutes.

2:52 p.m. Someone had a spectacular wreck on their bicycle but was okay afterwards. 

4:14 p.m. A youth was unsuccessful in his attempts to shoplift.

6:09 p.m. Someone paid for gas with rolled up bills the cashier suspected had recently been used to snort drugs.

5:28 p.m. An intoxicated patron was mouthing off to the waitstaff at a bar.

7:02 p.m. A man reported his neighbor kept bringing “snack size” white baggies to cars that pulled up to their apartment complex.

8:56 p.m. Several teenagers were doing burnouts in their trucks.

10:22 p.m. A group of people doing burnouts in a parking lot were smoking out the area.

