8:57 a.m. A woman woke up to find a pair of pants and underwear in her front yard. The unclothed owner was spotted running off into the trees.

10:22 a.m. A man sleeping on a park bench fell off in his sleep.

10:25 a.m. Someone kept stealing rocks out of a neighbor’s garden.

1:39 p.m. Three kids were seen smashing bottles in a parking lot.

8:47 p.m. Three people jumped into a dumpster and stayed in their for 15 minutes.

9:39 p.m. Someone called 911 to report that his upstairs neighbors were “saying prayers to have bad things happen to him.”