fbpx
Skip to content

Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Saturday, April 20, 2024

Not WWJD

By

8:57 a.m. A woman woke up to find a pair of pants and underwear in her front yard. The unclothed owner was spotted running off into the trees.

10:22 a.m. A man sleeping on a park bench fell off in his sleep.

10:25 a.m. Someone kept stealing rocks out of a neighbor’s garden.

1:39 p.m. Three kids were seen smashing bottles in a parking lot.

Police Blotter

Get the Best of the Blotter newsletter

Sign up for hand-picked Police Blotter entries delivered once a week to your inbox.

8:47 p.m. Three people jumped into a dumpster and stayed in their for 15 minutes.

9:39 p.m. Someone called 911 to report that his upstairs neighbors were “saying prayers to have bad things happen to him.”

10:43 p.m. A high school party was reported to the police after someone publicly posted on social media that they were running low on drugs.

See All Police Blotter

Support independent journalism.

The Flathead Beacon will always be free, but quality community journalism is expensive to produce. Your support makes our reporting possible. Please consider a one-time or recurring gift to help sustain local independent journalism in northwest Montana. By joining the Editor’s Club and signing up for a recurring contribution, you will receive a custom-designed Glacier National Park print, as well as other exciting perks.

Every donation is injected straight into the newsroom.

Support Our Work