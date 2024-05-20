8:57 a.m. A woman woke up to find a pair of pants and underwear in her front yard. The unclothed owner was spotted running off into the trees.
10:22 a.m. A man sleeping on a park bench fell off in his sleep.
10:25 a.m. Someone kept stealing rocks out of a neighbor’s garden.
1:39 p.m. Three kids were seen smashing bottles in a parking lot.
Police Blotter
8:47 p.m. Three people jumped into a dumpster and stayed in their for 15 minutes.
9:39 p.m. Someone called 911 to report that his upstairs neighbors were “saying prayers to have bad things happen to him.”
10:43 p.m. A high school party was reported to the police after someone publicly posted on social media that they were running low on drugs.