Montana Track and Field State Records

The listed records are “state meet records” and must be set at the Montana High School Association (MHSA) state meet — all-time records run by Montanans at any venue are not kept.

Records are through the 2023 state meet, per MHSA, with the newest marks set last year in bold.

Boys All-Class

100m – Damien Nelson, Great Falls CMR, 10.5, 2017

200m – Chris Wilson, Great Falls CMR, 21.06, 2009

400m – Zander Mozer, Helena, 47.52, 2017

800m – Dawson LaRance, Billings Senior, 1:50.22, 2017

1600m – Weston Brown, Bozeman, 4:10.68, 2023

3200m – Jake Perrin, Flathead, 9:04.35, 2016

110m hurdles – Bradley Graves, Huntley Project, 14.14, 2019

300m hurdles – Jake Larson, Butte, 37.66, 2000

High jump – Trey Tintinger, Helena, 7-1.5, 2017

Pole vault – Chase Smith, Helena, 16-4, 2015

Long jump – Kelly Friede, Huntley Project, 23-8, 1988

Triple jump – Matthew Tokarz, Flathead, 48-9.5, 2013

Shot put – Dennis Black, Great Falls, 68-0.5, 1991

Discus – Dan Tabish, Missoula Hellgate, 193-7, 1982

Javelin – Nate Bache, Thompson Falls, 213-4, 2005

400m relay – Billings West (MacDonald, Compton, Pelczar, Muri), 41.48, 2009

1600m relay – Billings Senior (Ans, Sulser, Estrada, LaRance), 3:18.01, 2017

Boys Class AA

100m – Damien Nelson, Great Falls CMR, 10.5, 2017

200m – Chris Wilson, Great Falls CMR, 21.06, 2009

400m – Zander Mozer, Helena, 47.52, 2017

800m – Dawson LaRance, Billings Senior, 1:50.22, 2017

1600m – Weston Brown, Bozeman, 4:10.68, 2023

3200m – Jake Perrin, Flathead, 9:04.35, 2016

110m hurdles – Matt Larson, Helena Capital, 14.21, 2002

300m hurdles – Jake Larson, Butte, 37.66, 2000

High jump – Trey Tintinger, Helena, 7-1.5, 2017

Pole vault – Chase Smith, Helena, 16-4, 2015

Long jump – Mike Ramos, Missoula Hellgate, 23-2, 1980

Triple jump – Matthew Tokarz, Flathead, 48-9.5, 2013

Shot put – Dennis Black, Great Falls, 68-0.5, 1991

Discus – Dan Tabish, Missoula Hellgate, 193-7, 1982

New javelin – Todd Ogden, Glacier, 210-10, 2014

400m relay – Billings West (MacDonald, Compton, Pelczar, Muri), 41.48, 2009

1600m relay – Billings Senior (Ans, Sulser, Estrada, LaRance), 3:18.01, 2017

Boys Class A

100m – Steve Heberly, Havre, 10.74, 2003

200m – Jeff Muri, Custer Co. (Miles City), **21.4, 1975

200m – Steve Heberly, Havre, 21.86, 2003

400m – Jeff Muri, Custer Co. (Miles City), **48.1, 1976

400m – Steve Heberly, Havre, 48.4 ,2003

800m – Jonathan Eastwood, Belgrade, 1:53.17, 2015

1600m – Scott Adams Havre, 4:19.43, 1995

3200m – Gordon Ruttenbur, Powell Co. (Deer Lodge), 9:13.3, 1982

110m hurdles – Roy Robinson, Glasgow, **14.4, 1966

110m hurdles – Tim Fox, Hardin, **14.4, 1976

110m hurdles – Treyton Anders, Beaverhead Co. (Dillon), 14.41, 2022

300m hurdles – Brent Sampson, Dawson Co. (Glendive), 38.49, 1993

High jump – Kral Ferch, Park (Livingston), 6-10, 1983

Pole vault – Garrison Hughes, Sidney, 16-10, 2017

Long jump – Lonnie Gillette, Hamilton, 22-11.75, 1979

Triple jump – Mike Lamphear Custer Co. (Miles City), 47-0.5″, 1978

Shot put – Chris Emter Park Co. (Livingston), 58-5.5, 2014

Discus – Jason Small Colstrip 182-7, 1996

Javelin – Curt Brandon Glasgow, 220-4.5, 1967

** English distance records still stands. English distance and metric distance records are listed.

Boys Class B

100m- Casey Gunlikson, Sweet Grass (Big Timber), 10.87, 2019

200m – Ridger Palms, Loyola Sacred Heart, 22.06, 2022

400m – Arie Grey, Powell County, 48.20, 1997

800m – Doug Raymer, Darby, 1:55.27, 2011

1600m – Scott McGowan, Poplar, 4:15.5, 1999

3200m – Scott McGowan, Poplar, 9:30.64, 1999

110m hurdles – Bradley Graves, Huntley Project, 14.14, 2019

300m hurdles – Casey Cunlikson, Sweet Grass (Big Timber), 39.11, 2019

High jump – Darby Jones, Whitehall, 6-9, 1986

Pole vault – Brian Schenavar, Thompson Falls, 14-9.5, 2008

Long jump – Kelly Friede, Huntley Project, 23-8, 1988

Triple jump – Harry Clark, Cascade, 48-2, 1983

Shot put – Alec Nehring, Manhattan, 60-06, 2016

Discus – Austin Forson, Powell Co. (Deel Lodge), 178-08, 2017

Javelin – Nate Bache, Thompson Falls, 213-4, 2005

400m relay – Huntley Project (Buer, Cranford, Dean, Foggin), 42.55, 2006

1600m relay – Fort Benton (Estell, Polanchek, Gillen, Burney), 3:21.48, 1986

Girls All-Class

100m – Jaeden Wolff, Billings West, 12.08, 2022

200m – Vicky Sturn, Billings West, **24.40, 1975

200m – Jaeden Wolff, Billings West, 24.75, 2022

400m – Loni Perkins, Conrad, 54.62, 2003

800m – Christina Aragon, Billings Senior, 2:05.65, 2016

1600m – Christina Aragon, Billings Senior, 4:43.51, 2016

3200m – Christina Aragon, Billings Senior, 10:23.31, 2016

100m hurdles – Morgan Sulser, Billings Senior, 14.11, 2013

300m hurdles – Liz Harper, Missoula Sentinel, 42.87, 2013

High jump – Kari Shepherd, Helena, 5-9.5, 1983

Pole vault – Shannon Agee, Helena, 13-0, 1998

Long jump – Logan Todorovich, Helena, 19-4.5, 2023

Triple jump – Lauren Heggen, Sentinel, 39-9.25, 2019

Shot put – Kylee Zent, Bridger, 47-6, 2004

Discus – Brooke Kearns, Big Sky, 157-0, 2018

New javelin – Angellica Street, Columbia Falls, 156-11, 2019

400m relay – Billings West (Coey, Chirrick, Grossman, Wolff), 48.30, 2022

1600m relay – Bozeman (Walker, Shabazz, Close, Clark), 3:52.46, 2002

**English distance records still stand. English distance and metric distance records are both listed.

Girls Class AA

100m – Jaeden Wolff, Billings West, 12.08, 2022

200m – Vicky Sturn, Billings West, **24.40, 1975

200m – Jaeden Wolff, Billings West, 24.75, 2022

400 m- Christina Aragon, Billings Senior, 55.87, 2015

800m – Christina Aragon, Billings Senior, 2:05.65, 2016

1600m – Christina Aragon, Billings Senior, 4:43.51, 2016

3200m – Christina Aragon, Billings Senior, 10:23.31, 2016

100m hurdles – Morgan Sulser, Billings Senior, 14.11, 2013

300m hurdles – Liz Harper, Missoula Sentinel, 42.87, 2013

High jump – Kari Shepherd, Helena, 5-9.5, 1983

Pole vault – Shannon Agee, Helena, 13-0, 1998

Long jump – Logan Todorovich, Helena, 19-4.5, 2023

Triple jump – Lauren Heggen, Sentinel, 39-9.25, 2019

Shot put – Kelli Bruner, Billings West, 46-3.75, 1988

Discus – Brooke Kearns, Big Sky, 157-0, 2018

Javelin – Alysa Keller, Billings West 156-3, 2023

400m relay – Billings West (Coey, Chirrick, Grossman, Wolff), 48.30, 2022

1600m relay Bozeman – (Walker, Shabazz, Close, Clark), 3:52.46, 2002

**English distance records still stand. English distance and metric distance records are both listed.

Girls Class A

100m – Stacey Rehbein, Sidney, 12.24, 1998

Brooke Zetooney, Whitefish, 12.24, 2023

200m – Paige Squire, Corvallis, 24.83, 2011

400m – Marlow Schulz, Whitefish, 55.06, 2014

800m – Kasey Harwood, Polson, 2:13.00, 2003

1600m – Pipi Eitel, Belgrade, 4:57.07, 2017

3200m – Bea Frissell, Polson, 10:47.33, 2019

110m hurdles – Paige Squire, Corvallis, 14.47, 2011

300m hurdles – Olivia Lewis, Corvallis, 43.37, 2023

High jump – Tracy Elder, Libby, 5-08, 1992

High jump – Brenda Naber, Havre, 5-08, 1990

Pole vault – Leila Ben-Youssef, Sidney, 12-04, 2000

**Long jump – Julie Leneger, Beaverhead Co. (Dillon), 18-11.75, 2001

Long jump – Janice Anderson, Malta, 18-8.5″ 1978

Triple jump – Karsen Murphy, Dawson Co. (Glendive), 37-11.5, 2019

Shot put – Bree Fuqua, Polson, 46-05, 2000

Discus – Bree Fuqua, Polson, 154-10, 1999

Javelin – Angellica Street, Columbia Falls, 156-11 2019

400m relay – Whitefish (Guercio, Schulz, Kuntz, Schulz), 48.54, 2014

1600m relay – Corvallis (Connor, Eickhoff, Squire, Henderson), 3:57.16, 2011

**There is some evidence the 2001 effort was wind-aided, but as it cannot be verified both marks are recognized.

Girls Class B

100m dash – Truanne Roginske, Joliet, 12.29, 2015

200m dash – Loni Perkins, Conrad, 24.81, 2003

400m dash – Loni Perkins, Conrad, 54.62, 2003

800m run – Chiara Warner, Townsend, 2:10.52, 2013

1600m run – Bryn Morley, Bigfork, 4:47.76, 2015

3200m run – Chiara Warner, Townsend, 10:35.85, 2013

100m hurdles – Hailey Phillips, Plains, 14.75, 2015

300m hurdles – Mariah Guilfoyle, Malta, 43.34, 2000

High jump – Skyla Sisco, Malta, 5-7, 1991/1993

Pole vault – Breaunna Erickson, Conrad, 11-9, 2023

Long jump – Willa Holder, Eureka, 18-0.25, 1988

Triple jump – Kellee Glaus, Whitehall, 39-2, 2010

Shot put – Larry Jo Christensen, Plains, 46-2.25, 1993

Discus – Larry Jo Christensen, Plains, 137-10, 1993

New javelin – Hailey Poole, Colstrip, 152-08, 2016

400m relay – Choteau (Durocher, Durocher, Stern, Rasmussen), 49.33, 2016

1600m relay – Bigfork (McAnally, Norred, Morley, Morley), 4:01.71, 2015