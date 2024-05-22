Montana Track and Field State Records

The listed records are “state meet records” and must be set at the Montana High School Association (MHSA) state meet — all-time records run by Montanans at any venue are not kept.
Records are through the 2023 state meet, per MHSA, with the newest marks set last year in bold.
Boys All-Class
100m – Damien Nelson, Great Falls CMR, 10.5, 2017
200m – Chris Wilson, Great Falls CMR, 21.06, 2009
400m – Zander Mozer, Helena, 47.52, 2017
800m – Dawson LaRance, Billings Senior, 1:50.22, 2017
1600m – Weston Brown, Bozeman, 4:10.68, 2023
3200m – Jake Perrin, Flathead, 9:04.35, 2016
110m hurdles – Bradley Graves, Huntley Project, 14.14, 2019
300m hurdles – Jake Larson, Butte, 37.66, 2000
High jump – Trey Tintinger, Helena, 7-1.5, 2017
Pole vault – Chase Smith, Helena, 16-4, 2015
Long jump – Kelly Friede, Huntley Project, 23-8, 1988
Triple jump – Matthew Tokarz, Flathead, 48-9.5, 2013
Shot put – Dennis Black, Great Falls, 68-0.5, 1991
Discus – Dan Tabish, Missoula Hellgate, 193-7, 1982
Javelin – Nate Bache, Thompson Falls, 213-4, 2005
400m relay – Billings West (MacDonald, Compton, Pelczar, Muri), 41.48, 2009
1600m relay – Billings Senior (Ans, Sulser, Estrada, LaRance), 3:18.01, 2017
Boys Class AA
100m – Damien Nelson, Great Falls CMR, 10.5, 2017
200m – Chris Wilson, Great Falls CMR, 21.06, 2009
400m – Zander Mozer, Helena, 47.52, 2017
800m – Dawson LaRance, Billings Senior, 1:50.22, 2017
1600m – Weston Brown, Bozeman, 4:10.68, 2023
3200m – Jake Perrin, Flathead, 9:04.35, 2016
110m hurdles – Matt Larson, Helena Capital, 14.21, 2002
300m hurdles – Jake Larson, Butte, 37.66, 2000
High jump – Trey Tintinger, Helena, 7-1.5, 2017
Pole vault – Chase Smith, Helena, 16-4, 2015
Long jump – Mike Ramos, Missoula Hellgate, 23-2, 1980
Triple jump – Matthew Tokarz, Flathead, 48-9.5, 2013
Shot put – Dennis Black, Great Falls, 68-0.5, 1991
Discus – Dan Tabish, Missoula Hellgate, 193-7, 1982
New javelin – Todd Ogden, Glacier, 210-10, 2014
400m relay – Billings West (MacDonald, Compton, Pelczar, Muri), 41.48, 2009
1600m relay – Billings Senior (Ans, Sulser, Estrada, LaRance), 3:18.01, 2017
Boys Class A
100m – Steve Heberly, Havre, 10.74, 2003
200m – Jeff Muri, Custer Co. (Miles City), **21.4, 1975
200m – Steve Heberly, Havre, 21.86, 2003
400m – Jeff Muri, Custer Co. (Miles City), **48.1, 1976
400m – Steve Heberly, Havre, 48.4 ,2003
800m – Jonathan Eastwood, Belgrade, 1:53.17, 2015
1600m – Scott Adams Havre, 4:19.43, 1995
3200m – Gordon Ruttenbur, Powell Co. (Deer Lodge), 9:13.3, 1982
110m hurdles – Roy Robinson, Glasgow, **14.4, 1966
110m hurdles – Tim Fox, Hardin, **14.4, 1976
110m hurdles – Treyton Anders, Beaverhead Co. (Dillon), 14.41, 2022
300m hurdles – Brent Sampson, Dawson Co. (Glendive), 38.49, 1993
High jump – Kral Ferch, Park (Livingston), 6-10, 1983
Pole vault – Garrison Hughes, Sidney, 16-10, 2017
Long jump – Lonnie Gillette, Hamilton, 22-11.75, 1979
Triple jump – Mike Lamphear Custer Co. (Miles City), 47-0.5″, 1978
Shot put – Chris Emter Park Co. (Livingston), 58-5.5, 2014
Discus – Jason Small Colstrip 182-7, 1996
Javelin – Curt Brandon Glasgow, 220-4.5, 1967
** English distance records still stands. English distance and metric distance records are listed.
Boys Class B
100m- Casey Gunlikson, Sweet Grass (Big Timber), 10.87, 2019
200m – Ridger Palms, Loyola Sacred Heart, 22.06, 2022
400m – Arie Grey, Powell County, 48.20, 1997
800m – Doug Raymer, Darby, 1:55.27, 2011
1600m – Scott McGowan, Poplar, 4:15.5, 1999
3200m – Scott McGowan, Poplar, 9:30.64, 1999
110m hurdles – Bradley Graves, Huntley Project, 14.14, 2019
300m hurdles – Casey Cunlikson, Sweet Grass (Big Timber), 39.11, 2019
High jump – Darby Jones, Whitehall, 6-9, 1986
Pole vault – Brian Schenavar, Thompson Falls, 14-9.5, 2008
Long jump – Kelly Friede, Huntley Project, 23-8, 1988
Triple jump – Harry Clark, Cascade, 48-2, 1983
Shot put – Alec Nehring, Manhattan, 60-06, 2016
Discus – Austin Forson, Powell Co. (Deel Lodge), 178-08, 2017
Javelin – Nate Bache, Thompson Falls, 213-4, 2005
400m relay – Huntley Project (Buer, Cranford, Dean, Foggin), 42.55, 2006
1600m relay – Fort Benton (Estell, Polanchek, Gillen, Burney), 3:21.48, 1986
Girls All-Class
100m – Jaeden Wolff, Billings West, 12.08, 2022
200m – Vicky Sturn, Billings West, **24.40, 1975
200m – Jaeden Wolff, Billings West, 24.75, 2022
400m – Loni Perkins, Conrad, 54.62, 2003
800m – Christina Aragon, Billings Senior, 2:05.65, 2016
1600m – Christina Aragon, Billings Senior, 4:43.51, 2016
3200m – Christina Aragon, Billings Senior, 10:23.31, 2016
100m hurdles – Morgan Sulser, Billings Senior, 14.11, 2013
300m hurdles – Liz Harper, Missoula Sentinel, 42.87, 2013
High jump – Kari Shepherd, Helena, 5-9.5, 1983
Pole vault – Shannon Agee, Helena, 13-0, 1998
Long jump – Logan Todorovich, Helena, 19-4.5, 2023
Triple jump – Lauren Heggen, Sentinel, 39-9.25, 2019
Shot put – Kylee Zent, Bridger, 47-6, 2004
Discus – Brooke Kearns, Big Sky, 157-0, 2018
New javelin – Angellica Street, Columbia Falls, 156-11, 2019
400m relay – Billings West (Coey, Chirrick, Grossman, Wolff), 48.30, 2022
1600m relay – Bozeman (Walker, Shabazz, Close, Clark), 3:52.46, 2002
**English distance records still stand. English distance and metric distance records are both listed.
Girls Class AA
100m – Jaeden Wolff, Billings West, 12.08, 2022
200m – Vicky Sturn, Billings West, **24.40, 1975
200m – Jaeden Wolff, Billings West, 24.75, 2022
400 m- Christina Aragon, Billings Senior, 55.87, 2015
800m – Christina Aragon, Billings Senior, 2:05.65, 2016
1600m – Christina Aragon, Billings Senior, 4:43.51, 2016
3200m – Christina Aragon, Billings Senior, 10:23.31, 2016
100m hurdles – Morgan Sulser, Billings Senior, 14.11, 2013
300m hurdles – Liz Harper, Missoula Sentinel, 42.87, 2013
High jump – Kari Shepherd, Helena, 5-9.5, 1983
Pole vault – Shannon Agee, Helena, 13-0, 1998
Long jump – Logan Todorovich, Helena, 19-4.5, 2023
Triple jump – Lauren Heggen, Sentinel, 39-9.25, 2019
Shot put – Kelli Bruner, Billings West, 46-3.75, 1988
Discus – Brooke Kearns, Big Sky, 157-0, 2018
Javelin – Alysa Keller, Billings West 156-3, 2023
400m relay – Billings West (Coey, Chirrick, Grossman, Wolff), 48.30, 2022
1600m relay Bozeman – (Walker, Shabazz, Close, Clark), 3:52.46, 2002
**English distance records still stand. English distance and metric distance records are both listed.
Girls Class A
100m – Stacey Rehbein, Sidney, 12.24, 1998
Brooke Zetooney, Whitefish, 12.24, 2023
200m – Paige Squire, Corvallis, 24.83, 2011
400m – Marlow Schulz, Whitefish, 55.06, 2014
800m – Kasey Harwood, Polson, 2:13.00, 2003
1600m – Pipi Eitel, Belgrade, 4:57.07, 2017
3200m – Bea Frissell, Polson, 10:47.33, 2019
110m hurdles – Paige Squire, Corvallis, 14.47, 2011
300m hurdles – Olivia Lewis, Corvallis, 43.37, 2023
High jump – Tracy Elder, Libby, 5-08, 1992
High jump – Brenda Naber, Havre, 5-08, 1990
Pole vault – Leila Ben-Youssef, Sidney, 12-04, 2000
**Long jump – Julie Leneger, Beaverhead Co. (Dillon), 18-11.75, 2001
Long jump – Janice Anderson, Malta, 18-8.5″ 1978
Triple jump – Karsen Murphy, Dawson Co. (Glendive), 37-11.5, 2019
Shot put – Bree Fuqua, Polson, 46-05, 2000
Discus – Bree Fuqua, Polson, 154-10, 1999
Javelin – Angellica Street, Columbia Falls, 156-11 2019
400m relay – Whitefish (Guercio, Schulz, Kuntz, Schulz), 48.54, 2014
1600m relay – Corvallis (Connor, Eickhoff, Squire, Henderson), 3:57.16, 2011
**There is some evidence the 2001 effort was wind-aided, but as it cannot be verified both marks are recognized.
Girls Class B
100m dash – Truanne Roginske, Joliet, 12.29, 2015
200m dash – Loni Perkins, Conrad, 24.81, 2003
400m dash – Loni Perkins, Conrad, 54.62, 2003
800m run – Chiara Warner, Townsend, 2:10.52, 2013
1600m run – Bryn Morley, Bigfork, 4:47.76, 2015
3200m run – Chiara Warner, Townsend, 10:35.85, 2013
100m hurdles – Hailey Phillips, Plains, 14.75, 2015
300m hurdles – Mariah Guilfoyle, Malta, 43.34, 2000
High jump – Skyla Sisco, Malta, 5-7, 1991/1993
Pole vault – Breaunna Erickson, Conrad, 11-9, 2023
Long jump – Willa Holder, Eureka, 18-0.25, 1988
Triple jump – Kellee Glaus, Whitehall, 39-2, 2010
Shot put – Larry Jo Christensen, Plains, 46-2.25, 1993
Discus – Larry Jo Christensen, Plains, 137-10, 1993
New javelin – Hailey Poole, Colstrip, 152-08, 2016
400m relay – Choteau (Durocher, Durocher, Stern, Rasmussen), 49.33, 2016
1600m relay – Bigfork (McAnally, Norred, Morley, Morley), 4:01.71, 2015