A Trusted Public Servant

The most valuable gifts in our lifetime are those we love. As mothers, our children’s health, happiness, education and safety are of high importance. When they are out of our care, and in the care of their school, we place all our trust in the individuals the school has entrusted them to. Living in a more rural area of Montana, school bus transportation to and from school is valuable. There is always concern whenever anyone travels the highways of Montana, including via the school bus. As first year bus riders, our children have been blessed with a superb bus driver and person. Rob Tracy has been an attentive individual when it comes to the children’s safety, plus he is professional, communicates, is liked by the children, and a genuine person to us all. His dedication to the kids is proven time and time again, beginning with his first concern of safety by advocating for seatbelts inside buses and having extended 6’1/2” stop arms on the outside. He went as far as testifying to help sign a law requiring all Montana school buses to have an extended stop arm, which has saved kids’ lives. He makes riding the bus a pleasant experience and always has a kind word with a wave for us at the bus stop. Rob Tracy, candidate for House District 11, continues to give his time, energy and a lot of thought to his community and future generations! We are lucky to have him both in and working for our community.

Kate Averill, Bigfork

Reno Wenz, Bigfork