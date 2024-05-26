The Best is Yet to Come for HD 11

I am writing to recommend you vote for Rob Tracy. I’ve known Rob for almost 20 years. Rob became a volunteer when I was Chief of the Bigfork Fire Department. He was one you could always trust and count on at any hour of the day or time of year. He was enthusiastic, attended all training classes and became an EMR (Emergency Medical Responder). He encouraged and recruited cadets from Bigfork High School to join the department who went on to become fire fighters and EMTs.



Rob helped orchestrate our annual July Fourth BBQ Fundraiser. He was the recipient of the Joe Nelson (founder of Bigfork Fire Department) award for that volunteer member who shows positive nature and goes the extra mile for friends, neighbors and fellow firefighters, a “Premier Volunteer, as one who offers themself for service or duty.”



Rob went on to serve as Transportation Director for Bigfork School District. Since his retirement, he has joined Bigfork School District’s team of drivers to help fulfill the need to drive routes and activities.



I know of no other candidate who can serve Bigfork and surrounding communities better than Rob Tracy. Please vote for Rob.



Wayne Loeffler

Bigfork