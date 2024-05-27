Support the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act

Public lands in the Blackfoot Clearwater area surrounding the Seeley Swan area feature diverse ecosystems, vital watersheds, and abundant wildlife. They are loved by outdoor enthusiasts and are a major economic contributor to the local area and to Montana. The Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act provides a comprehensive plan that will safeguard this landscape for present and future Montanans.

The BCSA will increase Wilderness, protect the Blackfoot and Clearwater Rivers, and promote sustainable recreation. The act has been years in the making and combines conservation and community needs. It ensures that future development will benefit local communities, steward the land, and allow for expanded recreational opportunities.

The BCSA brought together a variety of stakeholders, including community members, conservation groups, and the timber industry to work together. The result is a vision that will benefit each of them and our public lands, watershed, and wildlife habit connectivity.

I am asking Representative Ryan Zinke to join the 85% of Montanans who support the BCSA by introducing this legislation in the House of Representatives. As western Montana’s representative, his leadership in introducing and advocating for the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act will ensure Montanans have a good shot at celebrating the passage of this vital and long-awaited conservation legislation during this Congressional session.

Jeanette Hall

Whitefish