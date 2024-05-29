8:16 a.m. A Kalispell resident suspected someone was living in a school bus that had been parked on the street for two days.

9:43 a.m. Two vehicles were parked in handicapped spots without proper tags.

11:43 a.m. A high school student ran away from campus during the lunch break.

12:19 p.m. Someone’s dog was accused of killing a neighboring dog.

12:43 p.m. A man was spending an inordinate amount of time gazing at a church.

12:49 p.m. Two people suspiciously sitting in their parked car for a long period of time were just waiting for Door Dash orders to start coming in.

1 p.m. A few dogs in Columbia Falls kept trying to chase down cars in the neighborhood.

2:31 p.m. A man found a bunch of film prop money on the ground at a gas station.

4:23 p.m. A car thief returned to the vehicle’s owner’s house to give back their ID, which had been left in the car.

4:50 p.m. Someone stole a spruce tree from the yard of an office building.

5:08 p.m. A couple was fighting outside of a fast-food restaurant and the fight ended when the woman stabbed the man in the leg with a sword. The couple parted without any further issues.

5:42 p.m. Someone was upset their roommate kept conducting drug deals from their house.

7:19 p.m. A semi-truck backed into a storage container that spilled chemicals all over the ground. The responding law enforcement officer deduced that the spilled substance was beet juice.

7:47 p.m. After being pulled over for rolling coal at an intersection, a driver did it again while leaving the traffic stop.