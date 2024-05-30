Shady Cigs

8:44 a.m. A man got upset that a police officer pulled him over for flipping off the cop. He also said if a speeding car hits his dog, because police officers are pulling over people like him instead of doing their “f****** job” and going after lawbreakers, he will dish out his own justice with his bat.

10:29 a.m. A suspected drug deal was just a guy bumming a cigarette from his friend.

1:39 p.m. A man sent naughty photos to an unknown Floridian, who was now trying to blackmail him.