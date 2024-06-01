Let’s Review Flathead County’s Government

Every 10 years we are able to vote on setting up a study commission to review how the county government works. In other words, a review of our county commissioners’ responsibilities and control of policies. An example would be how and who they appoint to boards, like the library board. In the past 10 years we have spent many of our tax dollars fighting litigation on bad decisions made by our commissioners.

This is our opportunity to have a voice and hopefully make changes to the county government, namely the power of the commissioners.

Vote yes for a review board of the government of Flathead County on your primary ballots … It maybe on the back side of your ballot if you are doing “mail-in.”

Judy Rosenfeld-Cox

Kalispell