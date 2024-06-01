Send Regier to the State Senate

Why is it imperative that you spend your vote to elect Mr. Matt Regier current Speaker of the House to the Senate? Having known Matt for 37 years, I believe I’m qualified

Matt is a native of the Flathead – he knows very well our people, environment, schools, government, businesses, energy needs, roads, etc.

Matt is intelligent, considerate, fair, principled, and uniquely qualified to serve us in the Senate. Last legislative session Matt worked tirelessly to get the maximum tax credit back to us taxpayers as possible and he found success, he increased our available money for tax rebates by $100 million!

Matt is a good man, I highly recommend voting him into the Senate.

Terry Falk

Whitefish