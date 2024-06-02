fbpx
Brockman Has My Vote

I have observed Tony and his enthusiastic, high energy work ethic on behalf of the Evergreen and north Kalispell community

By B.J. Lupton

Tony Brockman has my vote. With confidence and respect, and with our Montana primary election just around the corner, Tuesday June 4, I am very much looking forward to casting my ballot for Tony Brockman for Montana House District 8.  Over these past two years, I have observed Tony and his enthusiastic, high energy work ethic on behalf of the Evergreen and north Kalispell community. Having been deeply involved in the Evergreen Chamber of Commerce, I have been highly impressed with the enthusiasm, diligence and engagement that Tony has shown, and through countless meetings, events, gatherings, and community planning sessions. Evident to many, I’ve been around a very long time. With that mentioned, I find Tony’s example of engagement and sincere representation of his constituents, as somewhat rare. Please consider joining me with your vote for Tony Brockman.

B.J. Lupton
Kalispell

