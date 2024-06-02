Tony Brockman has my vote. With confidence and respect, and with our Montana primary election just around the corner, Tuesday June 4, I am very much looking forward to casting my ballot for Tony Brockman for Montana House District 8. Over these past two years, I have observed Tony and his enthusiastic, high energy work ethic on behalf of the Evergreen and north Kalispell community. Having been deeply involved in the Evergreen Chamber of Commerce, I have been highly impressed with the enthusiasm, diligence and engagement that Tony has shown, and through countless meetings, events, gatherings, and community planning sessions. Evident to many, I’ve been around a very long time. With that mentioned, I find Tony’s example of engagement and sincere representation of his constituents, as somewhat rare. Please consider joining me with your vote for Tony Brockman.

B.J. Lupton

Kalispell