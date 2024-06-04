Montana 2024 Primary Election: Results and Analysis 

Montanans on Tuesday cast their ballots in party primaries, deciding which candidates for local, state and federal office will move onto the general election on Nov. 5. The Beacon will provide updates and real-time analysis as results come in.

Flathead Gubernatorial Candidate Tanner Smith Loses Challenge to Gov. Greg Gianforte

State Representative Tanner Smith lost in a Republican primary challenge to Gov. Greg Gianforte, the Associated Press called early Tuesday night. Smith, a freshman House member from Lakeside and a construction company owner, campaigned against Gianforte from the right, describing a need for “stronger leadership” and a more conservative executive in Helena. Smith ran on combating crime in Montana, lowering taxes and strictly regulating marijuana. Though Smith’s bid for governor was a longshot, he drew support from the right wing of the Montana GOP, which has quarreled with Gianforte in recent months over the governor’s policy planks and relationship with the Legislature. As of 9 p.m., Smith had garnered 23% of ballots cast.

“I appreciate that some news organizations rely on early vote counts. Our True Conservative base, people like myself, vote in person on Election Day. We will ride this thing out until the last county posts counts,” Smith told the Beacon at 9:18 p.m. regarding the AP’s call in favor of Gianforte.

Gianforte will face off against former firearms executive and Kalispell Democrat Ryan Busse in November. Busse’s campaign on Tuesday night leaned into Gianforte’s primary challenger, claiming that Republican voters who cast ballots for Smith “sent a clear message” to Gianforte that “the last three-and-a-half years have been a trainwreck under his failed leadership.”

Gianforte said in a statement: “This fall, Montanans face a clear choice. We can continue with our positive momentum and common sense conservative agenda, or we can turn the reins over to unhinged, unpredictable far-left activism that’s out of touch with Montana and will undermine our way of life. The choice is clear, and I look forward to continuing to meet with Montanans where they live and work to make our case.”

Tester and Sheehy to Face off in Senate Race

Republican Bozeman businessman and former Navy SEAL Tim Sheehy will challenge longtime Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester in a race that is shaping up to be one of the most competitive in the country. Sheehy, CEO of aerial firefighting company Bridger Aerospace, was recruited by GOP leadership to spearhead the party’s effort to oust Tester and regain a majority in the U.S. Senate. While Tester is the sole Democrat in the state’s conservative congressional delegation, he has maintained popularity with Montana voters, who have sent him back to Congress for three terms. While Sheehy has worked to tie Tester to the Biden administration and the political left, the senator’s campaign has leaned into criticizing Biden and focusing on Tester’s authenticity and rural Montana upbringing. Read more from the Associated Press here.

Rematch for Zinke and Tranel Set in Western U.S. House District

Republican U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke and Democratic Missoula attorney Monica Tranel will face off for the second time in a race for Montana’s western U.S. House district. Raised in Whitefish, Zinke is a retired Navy SEAL and longtime elected official. He served in the U.S. House from 2015 to 2017 before being selected by former President Donald Trump to serve as U.S. secretary of the interior, a position he left amid scandal in 2018. Tranel is a Missoula attorney and former Olympic rower. Zinke beat Tranel in a close race for U.S. House in 2022, winning out over the Democrat by around three percentage points.

The Associated Press called the 2024 primary for Zinke shortly after polls closed. He beat out primary challenger Mary Todd, who is a Kalispell business owner and pastor, with 75% of the vote to Todd’s 25%. Read more from the Daily Montanan here.

