Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Tuesday, April 30, 2024

Art Anger

By

12:03 a.m. A man pistol whipped another man after disagreeing about an ongoing art project.

7:41 a.m. A bear was lying down in a field across the street from a school, watching children as they got dropped off.

8:34 a.m. A Kalispell resident wanted their neighbor’s vehicle towed despite being legally parked as it was against the spirit of the community’s rules.

8:48 p.m. Someone called 911 to report finding an empty purse lying on the ground, which they left where it was.

9:16 a.m. Some teenagers were seen throwing cans at a U-Haul truck.

1:55 p.m. A driver did not see the horse trough sitting in the middle of the highway and plowed straight into it, damaging their car.

9:01 p.m. A large dog knocked over a pregnant woman.

