Dave Kerr Earns Coach of the Year Recognition

Columbia Falls coach Dave Kehr has been named the 2024 Class A Softball Coach of the Year by the Montana Coaches Association after guiding the Wildkats to back-to-back state championships this spring.

In his 27th season season as a Columbia Falls coach, Kehr led a deep Columbia Falls roster to the school’s second straight program title, led by a trio of all-state honorees. Senior pitcher Maddie Moultray allowed just four hits in the championships game, striking out seven and walking five. Moultray also hit a three-run homer to give the Wildkats an 8-3 lead over Billings Central in the sixth inning, securing the win.

Columbia Falls initially lost to Central in an undefeated semifinal, but came back with three straight wins to ultimately claim their repeat title. The final game lasted almost until midnight due to weather delays throughout the day.

“Back-to-back is pretty good,” Kehr told 406mtsports.com following the win “It was hard. It was a harder year than last year.”

The Montana Coaches Association names its coaches of the year across all sports and classifications at the end of each high school sports season. This school year’s winners will be honored at the 2024 MCA Awards on August 1 at C.M. Russell High School in Great Falls.