Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Wednesday, May 1, 2024

Suspicious News

By

2:01 a.m. A man suspected of casing neighborhood homes was just the newspaper delivery guy making his rounds.

2:59 a.m. A bear was sleeping on the deck of a house in Columbia Falls.

9:33 a.m. Another local resident was concerned that the newspaper delivery person always walked up the driveway to deliver the paper.

1:23 p.m. Someone pranked a pizza shop by ordering three pizzas but never picking them up.

4:37 p.m. A man threatened to drown his ex-girlfriend’s dog if she didn’t give him money.

11:18 p.m. Someone called 911 because they suspected their neighbors had murdered someone a year ago and had kept the body in their apartment to perform satanic rituals on.

