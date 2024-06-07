Tyler Childers Coming to Big Mountain Ranch in Whitefish this August

Country singer-songwriter Tyler Childers will be performing in Whitefish on August 4, according to an announcement made Friday by Outriders Present, the group behind the Under The Big Sky music festival.

The Childers concert, with opener Vincent Neil Emerson, will benefit the Blackfeet Tribe, according to the announcement from Outriders. As part of the festivities, the concert will also feature Indian relay horse racing. A spokesperson with Outriders told the Beacon Friday afternoon they would have more details to share later about the fundraising component of the show.

A poster for the show refers to it as an event presented by Outriders, Mo Brings Plenty and Jason Braveheart. Brings Plenty, an Oglala Lakota actor, stunt man and musician, has had roles in TV shows including “Hell on Wheels,” “The Good Lord Bird,” and most recently “Yellowstone.” Brave Heart is an Oglala and Mnicoujou Lakota entrepreneur who is on the leadership team with the Osceola Group, a Florida-based hotel and gaming business.

The Whitefish show will be Childer’s second show at Big Mountain Ranch in the last three years. In 2021 he performed as part of the lineup for the second year of Under The Big Sky. He’s also performing in Montana later in August at Washington-Grizzly Stadium as part of his Mule Pull ’24 Tour. That show features special guest performer Nathaniel Rateliff.

Presale tickets for the Tyler Childers show in Whitefish go on sale June 12 at 10 a.m. MST. To be eligible for presale tickets, individuals must have purchased a ticket to a qualifying Outriders show this year, including Under The Big Sky. General ticket sales open up at 1 p.m. MST.