Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $925,000

Kalispell
Where: 263 Lone Star Tr.
Price: $935,000
What: Four-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 2,304
This tucked away home sits on 10 acres and features a bright and tastefully updated main home and a guest cabin with a strong rental history. The property also has extensive landscaping, underground sprinklers, multiple outbuilding and hot tub. Ideal for privacy lovers seeking a comfortable, independent lifestyle. National Parks Realty
MLS Number: 30026292
Bigfork
Where: 251 Bluebunch Ct.
Price: $925,000
What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,904
This home in the Ponderosa Boat Club community has been meticulously maintained and sits on a beautifully landscaped premium lot that offers privacy and views of the community water feature. The home has had significant upgrades and features an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings and an abundance of natural light. Glacier Sotheby’s International Realty
MLS Number: 30025784
Whitefish
Where: 328 Bonita Circle
Price: $925,000
What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 2,092
This stunning home in the heart of Whitefish features an open-concept layout with vaulted ceilings, large windows and elegant finishes. It has a well-appointed kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz counters and central island. The property also has a private backyard and is just steps from the River Trail system. RE/MAX Whitefish
MLS Number: 30025684
Somers
Where: 1395 Hard Rock Rd.
Price: $948,000
What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 2,624
Enjoy spectacular views of the Swan Range from this farmhouse-style home on nearly 5 acres. The property is located just north of Flathead Lake and includes fenced pastures and a chicken coop. The home has an open layout and features large windows that frame the mountain views. Keller Williams Realty Northwest Montana
MLS Number: 30022662
