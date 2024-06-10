Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $925,000

Kalispell

Where: 263 Lone Star Tr.

Price: $935,000

What: Four-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 2,304

This tucked away home sits on 10 acres and features a bright and tastefully updated main home and a guest cabin with a strong rental history. The property also has extensive landscaping, underground sprinklers, multiple outbuilding and hot tub. Ideal for privacy lovers seeking a comfortable, independent lifestyle. National Parks Realty

MLS Number: 30026292

Bigfork

Where: 251 Bluebunch Ct.

Price: $925,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,904

This home in the Ponderosa Boat Club community has been meticulously maintained and sits on a beautifully landscaped premium lot that offers privacy and views of the community water feature. The home has had significant upgrades and features an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings and an abundance of natural light. Glacier Sotheby’s International Realty

MLS Number: 30025784

Whitefish

Where: 328 Bonita Circle

Price: $925,000

What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,092

This stunning home in the heart of Whitefish features an open-concept layout with vaulted ceilings, large windows and elegant finishes. It has a well-appointed kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz counters and central island. The property also has a private backyard and is just steps from the River Trail system. RE/MAX Whitefish

MLS Number: 30025684

Somers

Where: 1395 Hard Rock Rd.

Price: $948,000

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,624

Enjoy spectacular views of the Swan Range from this farmhouse-style home on nearly 5 acres. The property is located just north of Flathead Lake and includes fenced pastures and a chicken coop. The home has an open layout and features large windows that frame the mountain views. Keller Williams Realty Northwest Montana

MLS Number: 30022662

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].