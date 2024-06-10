Shorn Sled Dog

8:40 a.m. Two girls waiting for school to start were being obnoxiously loud, according to nearby homeowners.

12:15 p.m. A freshly shaved husky was running around Kalispell.

12:23 p.m. A woman wanted law enforcement to speak with her daughter about the problems with shoplifting after the girl tried to steal something from a store.

2:00 p.m. Someone found three passports on the ground.

2:35 p.m. A man armed with a pistol and brass knuckles threatened a guy he suspected was having an affair with his wife.

3:53 p.m. A man was riding to work on a bicycle without a seat.

5:08 p.m. A woman reported that her ex killed her 13 fish. She knew it was the work of her ex because he’d texted her that their relationship was like a fish tank, “They all die.”