Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Friday, May 10, 2024

Belated Mourning

7:51 a.m. Someone called 911 to complain about the traffic they were stuck in.

8:38 a.m. A man who was “just having a bad day” was throwing rocks at passing cars.

9:45 a.m. Shoppers at a neighborhood yard sale were parking on both sides of the street, infuriating the neighbors.

10:45 a.m. A woman was dancing around Kalispell with a doll and kissing trees.

5:02 p.m. A man poured bleach all over his ex-girlfriend’s clothes before leaving her.

6:36 p.m. A man thought his girlfriend had stolen his car, but she had just used it to go pick up their pizza order.

6:30 p.m. A woman called 911 very upset about the death of Princess Diana.

8:03 p.m. Several youths kept doing burnouts in their trucks.

10:16 p.m. Several callers were complaining about the noisy cars in Kalispell that were ruining the evening.

