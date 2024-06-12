fbpx
Skip to content
Local

Lakeside Teenager Dies in Motorcycle Crash

A 16-year-old Lakeside motorcyclist on June 12 collided with an SUV on U.S. Highway 93 in Lakeside, killing the teenager and injuring an 81-year-old Somers man

By Maggie Dresser

A 16-year-old Lakeside boy died this morning when he crashed his motorcycle head-on into an SUV on U.S. Highway 93 in Lakeside, according to Montana Highway Patrol (MHP).

The 81-year-old Somers man driving a Lexus SUV was turning southbound onto U.S. Highway 93 from Marco Bay Road at 11:15 a.m. on June 12 when the motorcyclist riding a Kawasaki EX400 collided with the vehicle in the middle of the road. The motorcyclist swerved to attempt avoiding the collision.

The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet but was declared deceased at the scene. The 81-year-old man was injured and transported to Logan Health.

Authorities suspect a high rate of speed was a factor in the incident.

Montana needs independent journalism.

As one of the fastest-growing states in the country, local accountability reporting is more important than ever. Your support is what makes our work possible. Please consider a one-time or recurring gift to help sustain independent journalism in northwest Montana.

Every donation helps sustain and grow our award-winning newsroom.

.

I’ll Support Your Work