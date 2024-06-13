Cops Need to Chill

7:04 a.m. Four cows escaped their pasture and were wandering down the road.

8:14 a.m. Instead of being transferred to the neurology department, a local nurse ended up on the line with 911.

8:29 a.m. A man let his dog off its leash at a park and the dog ran away.

8:45 a.m. A dog wouldn’t stop howling.

9:23 a.m. A man armed with bear spray and brass knuckles was threatening the employees at a store.

3:21 p.m. Three moderately sized rocks were reported in the roadway near Columbia Falls.

4:58 p.m. A man was shooting his bow at a nearby park but was doing so in a safe manner.

7:32 p.m. Several youths were seen smoking at the skate park.

7:38 p.m. A man stole some ice cream from the supermarket.

7:45 p.m. A DoorDash driver was accused of selling drugs because they kept returning to the same parking lot to wait for new orders to come in.

8:07 p.m. Someone called 911 to ask if any officers wanted to buy marijuana from him.