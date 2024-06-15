A Chance to Give 85% of Montanans Something to Celebrate

River health is important to our way of life and our economy in the Flathead Valley. A bill currently moving through the U.S. Senate, the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act, is designed to protect the headwater tributaries of the Blackfoot River. This bill has a real chance to pass this year if there is a companion bill in the House of Representatives. I’d like to see Rep. Zinke seize the opportunity to protect a river many of us in the Flathead visit and cherish by introducing the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act to the House as well.



The bill combines the voices of wildlife and fisheries biologists, recreationists, wilderness outfitters, timber employees, ranchers, and local business owners from our region to create a public lands solution that’s designed to benefit future generations from multiple angles. The Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act creates new recreation areas for mountain biking and winter motorized use, it protects streams that will help ensure a future for bull trout and native cutthroat, and tends to our local economy by sustaining a natural resources and outdoor recreation economy. It is something that our kids’ kids will look back on and be thankful for.



Rep. Ryan Zinke, now is a pivotal time to introduce the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act to the House. There are just over six months left in this Congressional session and 85% of Montanans – that’s right, 85%! – would like to see this bill become law.

Joe and Joann Schmidt

Coram