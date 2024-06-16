Food Truck Feasts

Mother Chorizo’s

What you’re eating: Latin American cuisine

Who’s making your food: Christian Cabrales first brought his Mexican-American family’s authentic Mexican meals to the Flathead Valley by cooking in his apartment before launching Mother Chorizo’s trailer and truck in late 2021.

Bestseller: Burritos, either the classic or the California.

Mother Chorizo’s food truck in Kalispell. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Pro tip: Go in the morning. If you’re looking for a breakfast burrito — a ranchero scramble with your choice of peppered bacon or chorizo and cheesy refried beans — to start off the day satiated, this is the place to go. Also, substitute the house-made chipotle crema on everything!

Price range: $4.25-$12

Word on the street: There are two Mother Chorizos locations — the trailer is always parked behind Black Rifle Coffee Company in Kalispell, while the street-style truck roves around.

Often found at: Wednesday-Sunday 302 2nd Ave. W., Kalispell; Thursday nights at the Spinnaker in Lakeside.

Piroshki Palace in Whitefish. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Piroshki Palace

What you’re eating: Russian pastries with savory or sweet fillings, similar to a pasty or empanada

Who’s making your food: Galina Mays and her husband, Jeremy, have operated the food truck in the Flathead Valley for five years. Galina grew up in Russia helping her mom cook piroshkis and sell them at the market.

Bestseller: Gyro Piroshki

Pro tip: The Piroshki Palace is popular and often runs out of some options. Order ahead of time to reserve your favorites and avoid waiting for your piroshkis to cook.

Price range: $8 – $9

Word on the street: Galina says people like to order what they know, which isn’t the impetus behind the Piroshki Palace. “We try to introduce something different, some diversity to the Flathead. Even if something sounds weird, I guarantee it’s good.” Order the specials for the most traditional options.

Often found at: Whitefish and Columbia Falls farmers markets.

Mountain Berry Bowls in Kalispell. Photo by Hunter D’Antuono

Mountain Berry Bowls

What you’re eating: Acaí smoothie bowls

Who’s making your food: Jared and Lindley Lynch came up with the idea to open an acai-focused food truck after a surf trip to Hawaii and welcomed their first customers in 2015. Now the couple has trucks in 15 cities across three states.

Bestseller: The Big Mountain Bowl — strawberry, banana, blueberry, kiwi, coconut, bee pollen, and honey.

Pro tip: All fruit is cut when bowls are ordered, and nothing elevates a smoothie bowl like adding fresh mango. Getting extra granola, certified gluten free and made locally at red poppy, is also a good call!

Price range: $6-$12

Word on the street: The menus at each location are the same, but the names are regionally specific. The Flathead’s Siyeh Açaí Bowl is Missoula’s Grizzly Berry and Boise’s Morning Star.

Often found at: 20 Baker Ave. in Whitefish; 3rd Ave. W. in Columbia Falls; and 52 N. Main St. in Kalispell.

Isling Chow, an Asian fusion food truck in Bigfork. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Isling Chow

What you’re eating: A wide range of Asian fusion, including noodle, rice and meat dishes.

Who’s making your food: Issac Incoronato and Nora Batiz opened Isling Chow in 2022, and also own and operate the Roost Lodge in Somers. Incoronato taught himself to cook as a kid growing up in Asia, where each country’s cuisine became a fundamental part of his life.

Bestseller: The noodle dish of the day.

Pro tip: Batiz says her favorite thing to cook is anything that’s wok-fried, such as the soba noodles or drunken noodles. Order up and watch her toss your meal in the 30-inch wok.

Price range: $12-$18

Word on the street: Incoronato says the couple has a “95% conversion rate” with curry haters, so if you’re a doubter, take them up on the challenge.

Often found at: Permanently parked at 22 Swan Way in Bigfork.

Spotlight Event: The 5th Annual Flathead Food Truck Festival – June 21-22

Held at the flathead county fairgrounds in kalispell and organized by food truck owners, the festival is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that raises money to provide scholarships to fvcc’s culinary arts programs. Around 40 food trucks will be on site along with two days of bands and musicians for entertainment. In the past, more than 14,000 people have shown up to taste the mobile cuisine options. Tickets are available in advance, including taster portions and combo packages to maximize your feasting options.