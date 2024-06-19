Picnic in the Park Kicks Off Exciting Summer of Concerts

Picnic in the Park was started by Kalispell Parks and Recreation in 1992 by then Recreation Superintendent Jennifer Young and has since grown into a staple of summertime community activities in Kalispell. Picnic in the Park is carried on year after year because of the support of local businesses and organizations. It truly is event for the community, by the community.

Our Title Sponsor for this year’s Picnic in the Park Concert Series is Kalispell Toyota. Kalispell Toyota is a proud active community supporter of various events throughout the community, including the Northwest Montana Fair Concert and Livestock Auction, Art in the Park, Great Bear Fest, and many more. They have supported dozens of organizations and events throughout the community over the past decade and have been a proud supporter of Picnic in the Park for many years. Thank you to Toyota for their continued support of the 2024 Picnic in the Park!

Courtesy photo.

We kick off an exciting summer of concerts on Tuesday, June 25, with The Groove Riders and hold concerts every Tuesday evening through August 20. Some notable performances this year include Tommy Edwards Band, Archertown, touring Country Artist Tyller Gummersall, and the Mike Muray Duo. We will also have three Wednesday lunchtime concerts this year that will coincide with Kalispell Parks and Recreation’s Food Truck Wednesdays at Depot Park! Be sure to enjoy some great lunch options and great music in the heart of Downtown Kalispell. To learn more about the artists lined up for this summer, check out our 2024 Program Guide.

We would also like to thank our Presenting Sponsor Performance Real Estate. The team at Performance Real Estate (PRE) provides a welcoming family atmosphere and a passion for serving the Flathead Valley community. PRE is locally owned and has supported local causes and organizations including Kalispell Heart Locker, Toys for Tots, Evergreen Crossroads Program, Center for Restorative Youth Justice (CRYJ), NWMT Veteran’s Food Pantry and Samaritan House. They are also known for providing heart shaped pizzas and a beverage in February or giving away pumpkin pies to the community in November. In addition to their involvement in the community, they provide extensive real estate knowledge and an entire team working for each client! Catch Performance Real Estate at Picnic in the Park on July 9when the Tommy Edwards Band performs!

Courtesy photo.

The only thing that makes free music in a beautiful park better is ice cream! Mark your calendars for July 16 when Parkside Credit Union holds their annual Ice Cream Social! Parkside Credit Union has been a long-time sponsor of Picnic in the Park and has made a tradition of the Ice Cream Social. Parkside Credit Union employees will be at the Depot Park scooping free ice cream to the community!

We have an exciting summer of music planned this year and we can’t wait to see you at Depot Park!

The above content is sponsored by Picnic in the Park. To learn more about sponsored content, email [email protected].