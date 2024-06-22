8:26 a.m. A child accidentally dialed 911.

9:54 a.m. Someone kept stealing the landscaping rocks from in front of a Kalispell business.

10:04 a.m. A man reported that two pistols, and his daughter’s diaper bag, were stolen from his unlocked truck overnight.

11:05 a.m. Someone was upset after they hired a person for a job and then they didn’t do it.

11:50 a.m. An individual tried to buy an airplane hangar at the airport and lost $32,000 before realizing it was a scam.

11:55 a.m. A child kept using his mom’s credit card to buy games for his PlayStation.

12:22 p.m. Two dogs were heading north along the highway.

2:16 p.m. A woman reported the theft of “a diamond as big as my hand,” “another as big as my eyeball,” and “various demonic possessions.”

4:26 p.m. A couple going through a divorce was having issues over custody of their tractor.

5:15 p.m. A man called 911 to report that he was currently speeding, but he was doing so because his brother accidentally sawed his leg open and they were en route to the ER.

6:36 p.m. A caller thought it was suspicious that a man was doing pushups in the park.

6:52 p.m. A woman wanted to report that her dog has insecurity issues and might have a heart attack without her.