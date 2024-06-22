Going-to-the-Sun Road Fully Opens for the 2024 Season

Glacier National Park officials announced early Saturday morning that the entire 50-mile length of the Going-to-the-Sun Road is open to motorized traffic between West Glacier and St. Mary.

Road crews battled avalanches and deep snow levels above 5,500 feet this year, and facilities staff worked against freezing temperatures to get the water system operational. As of Thursday, staff were still busy shoveling walkways and access into the visitor center, according to park officials.

Services at Logan Pass include restroom facilities, but potable water is currently not available. Visitors should plan to bring their own drinking water.

Today’s opening also prompted the release of additional vehicle reservations, which are required to access the road from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Sept. 8. Next-day reservations will be available at 7 p.m. each day. Vehicle reservations are exclusively available on Recreation.gov and not available at the park.

Vehicle reservations will not be required this summer to enter Going-to-the-Sun Road from the east side of the park at the St. Mary Entrance. Vehicle reservations are required for the North Fork, and starting July 1, reservations will be required at Many Glacier.

Mount Oberlin as viewed from Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National Park on July 5, 2022. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Visitors with lodging, camping, or commercial activity reservations do not need a vehicle reservation and can use their confirmation email to access the portion of the park for which their activity is booked. The park is open 24/7 and visitors may enter the park before 6 a.m. or after 3 p.m. without a vehicle reservation.

With the opening of the road, visitor information services will be provided at the Logan Pass Visitor Center from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. The Glacier National Park Conservancy bookstore will be operating inside of the Logan Pass Visitor Center.

Also, the weekend hiker/biker shuttle will no longer be operating. Daily shuttle service along Going-to-the-Sun Road will begin operating July 1 on a first-come, first-served basis at the Apgar and St. Mary visitor centers with stops along Going-to-the-Sun Road.

Parking at Logan Pass, Apgar Village, and other areas may be congested or temporarily unavailable. After the daily shuttles begin operating on July 1, visitors are encouraged to take advantage of the free shuttle for hiker access to Logan Pass although waits for shuttles may be long depending on the time and location. Check the park website for additional information on shuttle stops.

While driving along the road, particularly through the Rim Rock area (approximately one mile west of Logan Pass), park officials say visitors should be aware of potential rockfall and should not slow down or stop in this section. With the level of snow at Logan Pass, visitors should use extreme caution and refrain from crossing snowfields or standing under snow overhangs.

Vehicles and vehicle combinations longer than 21 feet, and/or wider than 8 feet, are prohibited on Going-to-the-Sun Road between Avalanche Campground and Rising Sun. Vehicles over 10 feet in height may have difficulty driving west from Logan Pass due to narrow lanes and projecting rock overhangs.

The Highline Trail and a portion of Grinnell Glacier Trail remain closed due to hazardous snow conditions and emerging vegetation. For up-to-date information on trail conditions and clearing activities, visit the park’s trail status webpage. Hidden Lake Trail will be closed until August 7 from the overlook to Hidden Lake due to bear activity near the lake outlet while fish are spawning.

Based on observed traffic patterns during previous vehicle reservation pilot seasons, park officials say vehicular traffic is expected to increase every day at 3 p.m. when vehicle reservations are no longer required for the day. For safety purposes, Going-to-the-Sun Road is closed to bicycle use in both directions through September 8 between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. from Apgar to Logan Pass.