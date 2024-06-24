Pennsylvania Woman Drowns Near St. Mary Falls in Glacier Park

A 26-year-old Pennsylvania woman on Sunday afternoon died after she fell into the water above St. Mary Falls on the east side of Glacier National Park (GNP), according to a news release.

Witnesses told investigators the woman was washed over the falls and trapped under water for several minutes. Bystanders pulled her from the water below the falls and began CPR until ambulance personnel took over.

GNP rangers were on the scene by 5:45 p.m. and an air ambulance landed nearby at about 6:20 p.m. First responders continued resuscitation efforts until 7 p.m. before pronouncing her deceased, according to the release.

An autopsy report will be conducted at the medical examiner’s office in Missoula.

The incident is under investigation and the victim’s identity is being withheld until next of kin are notified.

Glacier County Sheriff’s Office, ALERT Air Ambulance, Babb Ambulance and U.S. Border Patrol assisted in the incident.